Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, January 20, 2025 81° Today's Paper

Breaking News

E-bike rider, 68, struck in Kaimuki last month dies

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 1:47 p.m.

Traffic

The Honolulu Police Department today said an e-bike rider struck by a car in Kaimuki last month has died.

HPD said it was recently notified by the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s office that the bicyclist, a 68-year-old man, had succumbed to his injuries and has been pronounced dead.

Police said at about 3 p.m. on Dec. 16, the bicyclist was struck while attempting to cross Waialae Avenue outside of a marked crosswalk.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene at Waialae and Kapiolani Boulevard and took the man to the hospital in critical condition. Police said he was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the car, a 38-year-old man, and his juvenile passenger were not injured in the collision.

Police said an investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide