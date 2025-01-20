E-bike rider, 68, struck in Kaimuki last month dies

The Honolulu Police Department today said an e-bike rider struck by a car in Kaimuki last month has died.

HPD said it was recently notified by the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s office that the bicyclist, a 68-year-old man, had succumbed to his injuries and has been pronounced dead.

Police said at about 3 p.m. on Dec. 16, the bicyclist was struck while attempting to cross Waialae Avenue outside of a marked crosswalk.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene at Waialae and Kapiolani Boulevard and took the man to the hospital in critical condition. Police said he was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the car, a 38-year-old man, and his juvenile passenger were not injured in the collision.

Police said an investigation into the crash remains ongoing.