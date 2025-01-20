Search resumes for 2 missing teens off Oahu’s North Shore

The search for two missing teens off Oahu’s North Shore resumed at first light this morning, according to Honolulu Ocean Safety.

The teens — Samantha Chun, 17, and Joey Fujioka, 18 – were last seen Friday night at a Mililani convenience store, according to Honolulu police, but family later found their personal belongings Saturday morning at Ke Iki Beach.

A search has been ongoing since Saturday morning by multiple agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, the Honolulu Fire Department, Ocean Safety and others.

HFD, which responded to a 911 call Saturday at about 10:45 a.m., said the department coordinated a search by land, air and ocean, along with Ocean Safety and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Search operations were suspended Saturday and Sunday at 6:30 p.m. due to darkness, but were scheduled to resume at first light the following day.

HFD Battalion Chief Robert Thurston told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Sunday that its policy is to search for three full days unless the department receives new information or there’s a reason for the fire chief to extend the search.

That determination will be made on Tuesday, which would be considered the third full day of searching.

Honolulu CrimeStoppers has also issued a bulletin with photos and descriptions of the missing teens.

Chun is described as 5-foot-3-inches tall and about 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Fujioka is described as 5-foot-10-inches tall and about 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. Anonymous web tips can submitted to honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.