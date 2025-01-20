Eagles, Chiefs open as conference championship favorites

The Philadelphia Eagles emerged from their dramatic divisional playoff win with significant injury questions, but also as the title favorite among the remaining for teams.

The Eagles are the +180 favorite at DraftKings to win Super Bowl LIV ahead of Kansas City at +240 as the Chiefs chase a three-peat.

Philadelphia survived a late rally from the visiting Los Angeles Rams to win 28-22 in snowy conditions on Sunday. The Eagles were installed as a 4.5-point favorite by DraftKings at home against the Washington Commanders for the NFC Championship. Philadelphia is a 5.0-point favorite at some other sportsbooks, including BetRivers.

That’s despite quarterback Jalen Hurts playing through a left leg injury suffered in the second half of Sunday’s win over the Rams.

“It was a tough game, a challenging game,” Hurts said after the game. “I was able to finish the game, and we’ll see how the week goes.”

The Eagles’ Super Bowl odds shortened thanks in part to their upcoming opponent, with NFC East rival Washington taking out the No. 1-seeded Detroit Lions on Saturday. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels will attempt to continue the Cinderella run, with the Commanders holding by far the longest title odds remaining at +650.

The fourth and final team to join the conference championship fray was Buffalo, which survived a heavyweight battle at home against Baltimore on Sunday night. After Josh Allen was able to outduel fellow MVP candidate Lamar Jackson, he has now booked another highly anticipated playoff date against the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes.

The Bills have slightly longer Super Bowl odds than the Chiefs at +270, with No. 1-seeded Kansas City installed as a slight 1.5-point favorite by DraftKings and BetRivers for the AFC Championship Game. The teams also met for the AFC title in the 2020 season, when the Chiefs emerged as a 38-24 winner.