E-bike rider, 60, critically injured in Kapolei crash

A 60-year-old man riding an electric bicycle was critically injured in a collision with a vehicle Monday night on Farrington Highway near Laaloa Street, according to Honolulu police.

The crash occurred around 8:10 p.m. as the man attempted to change lanes and struck the side of a westbound vehicle driven by a 40-year-old woman.

The impact ejected the bicyclist onto the roadway. Emergency Medical Services transported him to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Police said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured and remained at the scene.

Police reported that neither speed, alcohol nor drugs appear to have contributed to the crash.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing.