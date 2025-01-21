Remains found near search area of 2 missing Mililani teens

Officials confirmed Tuesday that human remains were found about 200 yards off Ke Iki Beach on the North Shore but have not yet identified them or determined if they are linked to the recent disappearance of two teenagers.

A multiagency search for two missing Mililani teens, 17-year-old Samantha Chun and 18-year-old Joseph “Joey” Fujioka, entered its fourth day today. The teens were reported missing after failing to return home Friday night following an evening on the North Shore.

Honolulu Fire Capt. Jaimie Song said the Honolulu Fire Department discovered remains in the water off Ke Iki Beach on Saturday afternoon. Around 2 p.m. today, the Honolulu Medical Examiner confirmed the remains were human. However, officials have not yet determined whether they belong to a single body, multiple bodies or body parts.

Song said the Chun and Fujioka families have been notified about the recent discovery, though the identity of the remains has not yet been confirmed.

According to Song, the search resumed at 6 a.m. , involving three air assets from the HFD and Coast Guard, three ocean assets from Honolulu Fire and Ocean Safety, and one fire crew actively searching the shoreline.

Ocean Safety Lt. Jesse King said the water conditions from Friday night into Saturday morning were large and dangerous, with waves ranging from 30 to 40 feet. Since then, the conditions have gradually improved.

However, U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Michelle Rice said the agencies decided to suspend the search at sunset Tuesday.

“The decision to suspend the case is always very complex and difficult,” Rice said. “We have a lot of discussion with our partner agencies to make sure that we are making the best decisions that we can as a group and collectively, and just given the situation surrounding the case, as well as our search efforts to this point. Unless anything new comes up, we’ve come to that very difficult decision to suspend the case tonight at sunset.”

Honolulu Police Department Lt. Deena Thoemmes confirmed that HPD is continuing its investigation into the missing persons case.

“We do know that on Friday, Jan. 17, just after 9 p.m., Joseph left his home to pick up his girlfriend, Samantha, from her home in Mililani,” Thoemmes said. “At about 9:47 p.m., they went to the Aloha Gas station on Kipapa Drive and then they arrived at the beach around 10:30 p.m. Joseph parked his vehicle, a 2012 silver Toyota Corolla, on Ke Iki Road, and the vehicle was later found locked and secured.”

According to Thoemmes, Fujioka and Chun set up a blanket on the beach near where they parked, and their belongings — including car keys, cash, wallet, clothing and other personal items — were recovered from the area.

Based on the location of Fujioka’s phone, his family determined that the phone ran out of battery at 11:06 p.m., with the last recorded location at the beach.

All items have been recovered, and the car is being processed as part of the ongoing investigation. Detectives are continuing to interview witnesses, review surveillance footage and examine evidence.

Thoemmes added that, at this time, foul play has not been ruled out as the investigation continues.