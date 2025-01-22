Box jellyfish signs posted for Waikiki, Ala Moana beaches

Honolulu officials have posted a box jellyfish advisory for beaches in Waikiki, Ala Moana, and Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve this morning.

The HNL.Info alert was issued at about 8:12 a.m., and signs have been posted.

On Kauai, ocean safety officials also posted box jellyfish signs at Salt Pond Beach Park on its south shores.

Box jellyfish stings can cause severe pain, and in rare cases, serious medical complications. In the event of a sting or other emergency, beachgoers should call 911 immediately.

Beachgoers are urged to follow all warning signs.