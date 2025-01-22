Kilauea eruption resumes yet again in summit caldera

The eruption of Kilauea within the summit caldera resumed today just before 3 p.m.

According the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, this marks the beginning of the fifth episode of the current eruption that began on Dec. 23, following the most recent pause that started Saturday.

Episode 5 began with small spatter fountains at about 2:57 p.m. and lava flows beginning at 2:59 p.m.

Current activity includes small dome fountains 16 to 33 feet high feeding a short lava flow from the north vent, according to HVO geologists. Weak, intermittent spatter was observed earlier in the day, but sustained activity did not begin until just before 3 p.m., they said.

Seismic activity increased at 3 p.m.

Each episode of lava fountaining since Dec. 23, has continued for 14 hours to 8 days, and episodes have been separated by pauses in eruptive activity lasting less than 24 hours to 12 days, according to HVO.

All eruption activity is within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and no changes have been detected in the East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone, scientists said.