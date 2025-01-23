Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Kilauea’s latest eruption pauses for fifth time in past month

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 4:32 p.m.

Hawaii islandVolcanoes

A Hawaiian Volcano Observatory geologist is silhouetted by the illuminated gas plume emanating from Halemaumau crater on Wednesday during the fifth episode of Kilauea’s ongoing summit eruption. The latest lava-flow episode of the eruption that began Wednesday ended at 4:30 a.m. today, scientists said.

This telephoto view of the northern eruptive vent within Halemaumau crater at the summit of Kilauea was captured through the lens of a laser rangefinder late Wednesday afternoon. Lava fountains consistently reached 100 feet in height Wednesday, scientists said.

Kilauea volcano’s fifth lava flow episode of the current eruption ended at 4:30 a.m. today, according to geologists with the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory

Kilauea began its current eruption phase on Dec. 23 in the summit caldera and has had five lava flow eruptions and pauses since then, scientists said.

The latest lava flow started from the north vent at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and continued overnight with fountaining 30 to 50 yards high and Pele’s hair observed at the Steaming Bluff parking lot area, according to HVO’s morning update.

The fountain activity stopped suddenly at about 4:30 a.m. today along with the end of lava effusion from the vent, geologists said. A strong glow from the north vent indicates that magma remains close to the surface of Halemaumau within Kaluapele, the summit caldera, they said.

HVO said no unusual activity has been observed along Kilauea’s East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.

Hawaii Tribune-Herald staff constibuted to this report.

