Kilauea’s latest eruption pauses for fifth time in past month

Kilauea volcano’s fifth lava flow episode of the current eruption ended at 4:30 a.m. today, according to geologists with the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory

Kilauea began its current eruption phase on Dec. 23 in the summit caldera and has had five lava flow eruptions and pauses since then, scientists said.

The latest lava flow started from the north vent at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and continued overnight with fountaining 30 to 50 yards high and Pele’s hair observed at the Steaming Bluff parking lot area, according to HVO’s morning update.

The fountain activity stopped suddenly at about 4:30 a.m. today along with the end of lava effusion from the vent, geologists said. A strong glow from the north vent indicates that magma remains close to the surface of Halemaumau within Kaluapele, the summit caldera, they said.

HVO said no unusual activity has been observed along Kilauea’s East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.

