Lava fountains return to Halemaumau crater before pausing again

Kilauea had another short-lived eruption within Halemaumau crater today, its sixth episode of lava fountaining since the volcano reawakened on Dec. 23.

Hawaiian Volcanoes Observatory scientists said the latest eruption began at 11:28 p.m. Friday and paused at 12:36 p.m. today when fountain-fed lava flows stopped erupting out of the north vent.

“Fountains of episode 6 had been gradually declining throughout the morning and lava had covered nearly half of the floor of Halemaumau crater by the time the eruption paused,” HVO’s summary said.

Each of the six episodes of lava fountainingsince the current eruption began on Dec. 23 have lasted from about 13 hours to 8 days with pauses between the lava activity lasting a less than 24 hours to 12 days, HVO said.

The Kilauea volcano alert level remains at “watch” and the aviation color code remains orange.

All current and recent activity has been within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, geologists said.