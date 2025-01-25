Wahine have a ‘Bash’ in beating UC Irvine to tie for first in BWC

The Hawaii women’s basketball team celebrated “Beeman’s Bigger Bash” with a season-high seventh straight win to move into a first-place tie in the Big West Conference.

Lily Wahinekapu scored a team-high 13 points and made both free throws with 30 seconds remaining to help the Rainbow Wahine hold off UC Irvine 46-42 tonight at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

A season-high crowd of 2,978, which sounded like double that at times in the fourth quarter, watched the Anteaters miss a a potential game-tying 3 from the top of the key with 17 seconds remaining.

Jovi Lefotu made one of two free throws to make it a two-possession game and Ritorya Tamilo had one of her three blocks swatting a 3-point attempt from Nikki Tom with 3.8 seconds left.

Hawaii moved to 13-6 overall and 7-2 in the conference, tying the Anteaters (13-6, 7-2) and Long Beach State, which was upset by Cal Poly today.

Tamilo finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds and Imani Perez had nine points and 10 rebounds for UH, which held the Anteaters to 24.2% shooting on 15-for-62 attempts.

Hawaii will hit the road next week beginning Thursday at UC San Diego.