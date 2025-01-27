Motorcyclist, 23, is Kauai’s 1st traffic fatality in 2025

Kauai police say a 23-year-old man has died after suffering fatal injuries following a solo motorcycle crash Sunday night in Lihue.

Police said at about 11 p.m. Sunday, the man was heading eastbound on Kaumualii Highway on a 2008 Honda motorcycle when he lost control and crashed near Hoomana Road.

First responders arrived on the scene and found good Samaritans administering CPR to the man, who has no permanent address. He was taken to Wilcox Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police closed both directions of the highway for about two hours for an on-scene investigation.

Police said speed and weather conditions appear to be factors in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Witnesses to the crash are urged to call Officer Henshaw at 808-241-1616. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers Kauai at 808-246-8300 or via the P3 Tips Mobile App.

Police counted this as Kauai’s first traffic fatality of 2025.