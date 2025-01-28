States say Medicaid payment portal access cut; White House says no freeze

WASHINGTON >> At least three U.S. lawmakers said today healthcare providers were blocked from the Medicaid payment portal after the Trump administration announced a federal funding pause, even as the White House said the program was exempted.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said the White House was aware of the Medicaid program’s online portal outage and that it would be back online soon. She said no payments had been affected.

Mandatory programs like the joint federal-state health insurance program for the poor and the SNAP food assistance program were excluded from the U.S. funding pause, the White House’s Office of Management and Budget told lawmakers in a letter.

More than 70 million people are covered by Medicaid, which is jointly paid by the states and the federal government with each state running its own program.

Federal Medicaid assistance is distributed on a daily basis in the form of grants to states and totaled $618 billion in the fiscal year ended on Sept. 30, 2024 – roughly $2.5 billion per business day.

In the first four days of Trump’s presidency, the Health and Human Services Department disbursed about $8.3 billion in Medicaid grants, according to the Treasury Department’s daily statement.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden said doctors and hospitals in all 50 states could not access the payment portals, freezing access to healthcare.

“My staff has confirmed reports that Medicaid portals are down in all 50 states following last night’s federal funding freeze. This is a blatant attempt to rip away health insurance from millions of Americans overnight and will get people killed,” Wyden wrote on X.

Fellow Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy separately said providers in his state cannot get paid after the Medicaid payment system was turned off, adding in his post on X that “discussions (were) ongoing about whether services can continue.”