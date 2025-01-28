Woman, 27, seriously injured in Waianae firework explosion

A 27-year-old woman was seriously injured after a firework exploded in Waianae late Monday night, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the incident on Halona Road at about 9:30 p.m., treating the woman for multiple shrapnel injuries to her arms, legs and chest. She was transported to a trauma center in serious condition, with paramedics providing advanced life support en route.

Authorities said the injuries appeared to have occurred after the woman set off the firework herself. Further details about the incident or the type of firework involved were not immediately available.