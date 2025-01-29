Kennedy defends vaccine views in contentious Senate hearing

WASHINGTON >> Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the top U.S. health agency, came under attack for his anti-vaccine views at a contentious Senate confirmation hearing today, with one senior Democrat saying he embraced conspiracy theories and “quacks” to dissuade the use of life-saving medicines.

Kennedy sought to defend his record before the Senate Finance Committee, which is responsible for advancing his nomination to the full Senate, promising lawmakers that he was not against vaccines.

“I believe that vaccines play a critical role in healthcare. All of my kids are vaccinated,” said Kennedy, 70, who appeared at the hearing with his wife Cheryl Hines and some of his children.

The environmental lawyer is seen as a controversial pick on both sides of the aisle chiefly for having spread misinformation about the safety of vaccines in the past.

“The receipts show that Mr. Kennedy has embraced conspiracy theories, quacks (and) charlatans, especially when it comes to the safety and efficacy of vaccines. He has made it his life work to sow doubt and discourage parents from getting their kids lifesaving vaccines,” said Democratic Senator Ron Wyden in an opening statement before the hearing.

The Republican-controlled Senate has not rejected any of Trump’s nominees so far. His controversial defense secretary pick, Pete Hegseth, squeaked by in a 51-50 vote after Vice President JD Vance was needed to break a tie on Friday, despite concerns that the nominee was not qualified for the position, and allegations of sexual assault and alcohol abuse.

Kennedy’s nomination also will put Republican lawmakers’ loyalty to the test, as the former Democrat holds a range of unorthodox positions that could alienate both conservatives and liberals.

Healthcare coverage advocacy group Protect Our Care organized a rally against Kennedy ahead of his confirmation hearing, in which they displayed gravestones to represent deaths in 2019 in Samoa following a measles outbreak there. The group says that Kennedy visited the area and spread misinformation about vaccines, which fueled the outbreak.

On two separate occasions, protesters disrupted Kennedy’s hearing. One shouted, “He lies,” before being removed from the room, while another later said, “Vaccines save lives.” Some supporters of Kennedy wore “Make America Healthy Again” hats.

Republican Senator Bill Cassidy, who chairs the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee that Kennedy is set to appear before on Thursday and also sits on Finance, previously called the nominee “wrong” on vaccines. But he said they had a “frank conversation” during Kennedy’s Capitol Hill tour aimed at winning support. Cassidy is one of a handful of Republicans seen as undecided on the nomination.

While most of the opposition to Kennedy is driven by his stance on vaccines, some Republicans also object to his comments in support of abortion rights, as well as his perceived stance against the pharmaceutical industry.

In written testimony to the Finance Committee, Kennedy said he is not anti-vaccine or anti-industry. However, he helped found the anti-vaccine group Children’s Health Defense.

Kennedy says he wants to work to end chronic disease, break any ties between employees at the U.S. drugs regulator and industry, and advise U.S. water systems to remove fluoride.

He has decried the U.S. food industry for adding ingredients he says have made Americans less healthy.

Kennedy needs the support of at least 50 senators, which would allow Vance to cast another tie-breaking vote and confirm his nomination if needed.