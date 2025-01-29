Shark warning signs, brown water advisory posted at Waimea Bay

Shark warning signs have been posted at Waimea Bay on Oahu’s North Shore.

Honolulu Ocean Safety says an 8- to 19-foot shark was observed near shore where the river empties into the ocean at Waimea Bay. The HNL.Info alert was posted at about 9:10 a.m. today.

Concurrently, the state Health Department has issued a brown water advisory for Waimea Bay due to recent heavy rains over the weekend.

“The Hawaii Department of Health advises beach users to stay out of waters when the water appears brown or murky, especially following storms or heavy rain,” said the advisory. “After storms or heavy rain, the water may contain higher than normal pollutant levels. The Department recommends staying out of the water for 48-72 hours after the rain has stopped and after the beach has received full sunshine.”

On Tuesday, DOH also issued a high bacteria count advisory for the Waimea Bay shoreline, saying that levels of enterococci there exceeded allowable thresholds.

Levels of 1,298 per 100 milliliters were detected during routine beach monitoring. The advisory will remain in effect until results no longer exceed the threshold of 130 enterococci per 100 mL.

The enterococci are an indicator of potentially harmful microorganisms, such as fecal waste, in the water.