UFC President White condemns fighter’s Hitler comments

By Aadi Nair / Reuters

REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY/FILE PHOTO Dana White, CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship gestures as he speaks during a rally for Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden, in New York, in October 2024.

Ultimate Fighting Championship President Dana White said comments made by featherweight fighter Bryce Mitchell about Adolf Hitler were “beyond disgusting.”

Speaking on the first episode of his ‘ArkanSanity’ podcast, American Mitchell, 30, described Hitler as a “good guy” and said the Holocaust was not real.

“We reached out to Bryce immediately when we read what he said, and let him know exactly how we felt about it,” White said at a news conference on Thursday.

“But what he said was beyond disgusting and he needs a real education on the facts surrounding Hitler and World War Two.

“That’s the problem with the internet and social media. You provide a platform to a lot of dumb and ignorant people.”

Asked if Mitchell would face punishment White said the UFC would not take disciplinary action citing freedom of expression.

Mitchell has been fighting in the UFC since 2018 and won his last bout against Kron Gracie in December.

