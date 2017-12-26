 Last call for top ‘By Request’ recipes for ‘17
By Betty Shimabukuro bshimabukuro@staradvertiser.com
December 26, 2017
Updated December 27, 2017 12:05am

    A lemon crunch dessert made in ice cube trays is among recipes in this year’s “By Request” top-five offer.

Last call for the top five recipes of 2017: Send us five bucks and we’ll send you this year’s favorites from Betty Shimabukuro’s “By Request” column. Your money will go to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Good Neighbor Fund, which supports families in need.

This year’s recipes: Stuffed won bok, a throwback recipe from decades ago; sesame- scallion pancakes, a great way to use up leftover sesame seeds; Hanamaulu Cafe-style fried chicken, a replica of the old Kauai restaurant’s favorite dish; butter mochi from Kaya’s Store in Hauula; and another throwback, a frozen lemon crunch dessert with cornflakes.

To order: Send $5 for each set of recipes, along with a self-addressed, stamped, legal-size (4-by-9-inch) envelope for each set ordered (for example, if you want five sets, send $25 and five envelopes). You can make an extra donation of any amount, but please be clear about how many sets of recipes you want. Make checks payable to the Good Neighbor Fund.

Mail orders to “By Request” Top Recipes, Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 7 Waterfront Plaza, Suite 210, Honolulu, HI 96813. Deadline to order is Dec. 29.

This is an all-or-nothing offer, so we can’t send you just one recipe out of the set. And it’s strictly snail mail — no fax, phone or email orders.

