Sweet potatoes suited to Passover or Easter

With spring upon us, you’ve likely already figured out the main dish for the feast accompanying whichever of the two big seasonal holidays — Easter or Passover — you celebrate.

Leg of lamb and glazed ham are Easter favorites. Braised brisket or roast chicken land on many Passover tables. But no matter which way you roll, this dish of shredded sweet potatoes is a tasty side dish that’s a great way to round out the menu.

The easy part of this recipe is that it takes just five minutes to cook on top of the stove. And because the oven is going to be hogged for hours by the main dish you’re roasting, on top of the stove is exactly where you want it to cook.

But sweet potatoes are dense, you say. How can they become tender in five minutes? Well, it’s a snap when you shred them before putting them in the skillet.

Like many of us with food processors, you might have stashed yours away long ago, perhaps still in the box it came in — the one containing all the slicing and dicing blades — on the top shelf of a closet.

Now’s the time to pull it down, dust it off and pull out the grating disk. Then peel the sweet potatoes, cut them into chunks that fit into the processor’s feed tube and grate away. You’ll be done in about five minutes, as promised.

The pistachios contribute crunch — and some complementary flavor — to the sweet potatoes, but feel free to use your nut of choice. The dates contribute a nice jammy sweetness, but if you’re not a fan, just leave them out. Finally, if you prefer basil or cilantro to mint, by all means, swap them in.

Before the meal is over, you may find this side dish earning a place nearer to the center of the plate.

SHREDDED SWEET POTATOES WITH DATES AND PISTACHIOS

By Sara Moulton, Associated Press

1/2 cup finely chopped onion

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 pounds sweet potatoes, peeled and coarsely shredded, preferably using the grating disk of a food processor

Kosher salt, to taste

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/3 cup toasted chopped pistachios

1/3 cup chopped dried dates

1-1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons shredded fresh mint

In a large skillet, cook onion in oil over medium heat until softened, about 5 minutes.

Add sweet potatoes and a hefty pinch of salt, increase the heat to medium-high, cover and cook, stirring, occasionally, until potatoes are tender, about 5 minutes.

Stir in paprika, pistachios, dates, lemon juice and mint; add salt to taste. Serves 6.

Appoximate nutritional information, per serving: 254 calories, 9 g total fat, 1 g saturated fat, no cholesterol, 167 mg sodium, 41 g carbohydrate, 6 g fiber, 13g sugar, 4 g protein.