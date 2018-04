The Board of Water Supply (BWS) is investigating reports of a main break near the entrance the the Waimanalo Gulch Landfill on Farrington Highway.

There are also reports that water may be out at the Honokai Hale subdivision.

The BWS has dispatched personnel to the area to investigate and bring in necessary resources to address any problems.

Further updates will be posted as we receive more information from the scene.