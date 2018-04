Four suspects attacked a 14-year-old boy in the McCully area Tuesday, seriously injuring him.

Police arrested two of the four suspects today, a 13-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy, on suspicion of first-degree assault.

The attack occurred at about 3 p.m. Tuesday.