AFL-CIO endorses Hanabusa

The Hawaii State American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) has endorsed U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa for governor, a move the labor organization says is unusual because it rarely makes primary election endorsements.

Hanabusa is challenging Gov. David Ige in the Democratic primary for governor.

“Our affiliated unions voted to endorse Colleen’s candidacy for governor because of her clear, decisive leadership style and consistent support for working families and living wages,” said Hawaii State AFL-CIO President Randy Perreira. “We believe it is especially crucial to support candidates who believe that all workers deserve the right to bargain and earn a living wage – not only during election years but every year – and a safe and healthy workplace.”

Perreira is also executive director of the Hawaii Government Employees Association, the state’s largest union. HGEA has also endorsed Hanabusa.

Hanabusa said in a statement that “It is an honor to have earned members’ trust and confidence, as demonstrated in this early endorsement before the primary election.”

“Hawaii and our nation were built by unions, yet we must be vigilant in our work to safeguard the hard-won rights of working men and women. Under my leadership, working families will have a governor who understands and appreciates this fact – who shares a resolute commitment to help ensure all working people are treated fairly and have opportunities to earn living wages and suitable benefits safely and with dignity.”

The Hawaii AFL-CIO is made up of 73 local affiliate unions, but not all of those individual unions are backing Hanabusa. For example, Ige has been endorsed by the United Public Workers union, which is a member of Hawaii AFL-CIO.