Wet, muggy weather expected throughout week

While the trades are expected to stick around, some wet and muggy weather is also expected throughout the week, weather officials said.

The National Weather Service says the chances of rainfall are high for Kauai and portions of Oahu as an area of moisture passes through. Currently, the weather is cloudy or mostly cloudy, with a temperature of 81 degrees in Honolulu, relative humidity at 84 percent and a dew point of 75 degrees. A dew point is a measurement of how much water is in the air. A dew point of 65 or more is generally considered beyond “sticky” and solidly “oppressive,” according to the National Weather Service.

The first round of wet trades is expected to hit eastern isles tonight, and the western half of the state Tuesday morning, with a second round of enhanced showers expected on Thursday.

A high-pressure ridge north of the islands will keep moderate trades in the forecast through the week, while periods of elevated moisture from the tropics will move up into the state, allowing clouds and enhanced showers to develop across all isles through the week and into next weekend.

A high surf advisory for the south shore of Oahu, meanwhile, was canceled at 7:20 this morning after a look at surf cameras and recent buoy trends.

For Hawaii island, a wind shift to the more east-southeasterly direction will send Kilauea volcanic emissions towards the west-northwest, wrapping around the northern slopes of the Big Island and lingering south of Maui County. Some of the vog could potentially reach Maui by Monday morning, weather officials said, although winds are expected to push it away on Tuesday.

Vog forecasts, however, will be re-evaluated tonight and can be found at weather.hawaii.edu/vmap.