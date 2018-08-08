100-year-old banyan tree in Moiliili slated for removal

An ailing, century-old, Chinese Banyan tree at Moiliili Triangle is slated for a week-long removal, beginning today, city officials said.

The tree is part of a pair of banyans dedicated to Kihachi and Shika Kashiwabara, said to be the first Japanese immigrants to settle in the area, as noted in a plaque in April 1994.

Despite efforts to save it, officials from the city Department of Parks and Recreation said the removal of the tree on the Ewa side of the Moiliili Triangle (a traffic island at the intersection of University Avenue, S. King and Beretania streets) has been deemed necessary to ensure public safety.

Since the beginning of this year, the city said three large branches have fallen from the tree, two of them within a one-week period over the summer. Other branches on the tree are displaying deficiencies similar to what was observed in the failed limbs.

The tree is suffering from a twig borer pest infestation although it had been treated in April. The other banyan tree closer to University Avenue suffered from the same infestation, but is not showing signs of decay and will remain.

Two plaques noting the dedication of the banyans will also remain, the city said. The Division of Urban Forestry plans to replace the tree, possibly with a monkeypod.

No lane closures are scheduled, but the public is advised to avoid the area if possible.