Driver who died in H-1 crash identified as Waianae man

By Star-Advertiser staff
August 14, 2018
Updated August 14, 2018 9:55am
The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 46-year-old man who died early Saturday in a single-vehicle crash near the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport as Joseph W. Caspino of Waianae.

The cause of death is pending.

Police said a male later identified as Caspino was traveling eastbound in a green 1997 Mazda pickup truck on the H-1 freeway at a high rate of speed at about 1:30 a.m. when he lost control, drifted into a dirt median and struck a concrete pillar about a quarter-mile east of the Nimitz Highway offramp.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said speed was a factor in the crash.

This is the 36th traffic-related fatality on Oahu compared to 26 at the same time last year.

