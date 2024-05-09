2 critically injured when SUV hits pole in Maili

Honolulu police say a solo collision Tuesday morning involving an SUV in Maili sent two to the hospital with critical injuries.

Police said at about 7:46 a.m. Tuesday, a 35-year-old woman driving an SUV westbound on Paakea Road crashed into a wooden pole on the shoulder while trying to turn left onto Mailiili Road.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services took the driver, who suffered head injuries, to the hospital in critical condition. Police said she was upgraded to serious condition while at the hospital.

A juvenile passenger suffered head and hip injuries and was also taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police said the juvenile was also upgraded to serious condition while at the hospital.

Two additional passengers – a 41-year-old man and another juvenile – were not injured, police said.

None of the occupants of the SUV were wearing seatbelts.

Speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors, police said. An investigation is ongoing.