Free diver who died after he was pulled from water off Ko Olina is identified

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 53-year-old man who died after he ran into trouble while free diving in waters off of Ko Olina as Paul Magallones of Mililani.
Police said a man later identified as Magallones experienced complications while free diving shortly after 4:45 p.m. Saturday.
He was brought to shore. Emergency Medical Services treated and transported him to a hospital where he later died.
The Medical Examiner’s Office said the cause of death is pending.