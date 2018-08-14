 Free diver who died after he was pulled from water off Ko Olina is identified
By Star-Advertiser staff
August 14, 2018
Updated August 14, 2018 11:00am
The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 53-year-old man who died after he ran into trouble while free diving in waters off of Ko Olina as Paul Magallones of Mililani.

Police said a man later identified as Magallones experienced complications while free diving shortly after 4:45 p.m. Saturday.

He was brought to shore. Emergency Medical Services treated and transported him to a hospital where he later died.

The Medical Examiner’s Office said the cause of death is pending.

