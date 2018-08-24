Hurricane Lane weakens to Category 1, but its pace slows south of Honolulu

Video: The Weather Channel
The 5-day forecast track for Hurricane Lane as of 2 p.m. today.
A composite satellite image taken at 11 a.m. today showed Hurricane Lane’s position relative to Hawaii.
A 3-day forecast map for Hurricane Lane showing the earliest reasonable arrival time of tropical-storm-force winds as of 11 a.m. today.
Ten-year-old Matthew Kaminer sat on the sand as large waves from Hurricane Lane came ashore at Sandy Beach, today, in Honolulu.
UPDATE: 2:28 p.m.
A flash flood warning has been issued for island of Maui until 5:00 p.m.
“At 2:06 p.m., radar showed persistent localized rainfall along the south facing slope of Haleakala. Maui County emergency management reported that Piilani Highway is closed near Kaupo. Other low water crossings will be at risk for flooding from mile marker 30 to Kalepa Gulch,” the warning said. Locations in the warning include Kaupo, Kipahulu and Keokea.
1:53 p.m.
Hurricane Lane has weakened significantly over the past few hours to a Category 1 storm and that rapid weakening is expected to continue over the next two days, the National Weather Service said.
The hurricane has slowed to about 2 mph and was about 120 miles south of Honolulu, but it is now moving to the north-northeast. The general motion expected to continue into tonight, followed by a sharp turn to the west.
Maximum sustained winds are about 85 mph with higher gusts — a 20 mph drop from the 11 a.m. update. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center, while tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles, the weather service said.
Forecasters expect the hurricane to turn toward the west and increase in speed on Saturday. In 12 hours, Lane is expected to be a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph.
Still, forecasters warn, “One should not interpret the forecast westward turn south of the islands as a lower threat to the islands. If Lane retains central core convection longer than anticipated, the westward turn would happen later, which could bring hurricane conditions to Maui County or Oahu. This solution is still plausible at this time. Regardless of whether Lane makes landfall, severe impacts are still possible and the effects can extend far to the north and east of the center of Lane.”
1:40 p.m.
President Donald Trump called Gov. David Ige to offer the federal government’s full support to Hawaii as Hurricane Lane marches alongside the islands.
At a joint midday news conference at the state’s Emergency Operations Center, Ige said he thanked the president for the responsiveness of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other federal departments.
As Lane continues to dump rain on the Big Island and Maui, and threatens Oahu with the same, Ige urged residents and tourists to heed all warnings given by civil defense on each island.
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell added, “Lane is in the slow lane and doesn’t want to go away.” Caldwell said that about 1,100 people so far have taken advantage of the 20 emergency shelters on the island.
He said city officials are very concerned and are preparing for the worst, especially after seeing how much rain Lane has dumped on Hawaii island.
National Weather Service meteorologist Leigh Anne Eaton said parts of the northeastern side of the Big Island have received up to 36 inches of rain since the start of Lane’s onslaught earlier this week. Other areas of the island have received more than a foot of rain thanks to the nearly stalled storm.
11 a.m.
As its forward speed has increased, Lane remains a strong Category 2 hurricane on track toward Oahu.
Located about 150 miles south of Honolulu and 130 miles west-southwest of Kailua-Kona at 11 a.m., Lane was heading north toward Oahu at 5 mph with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from Lane’s center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.
Weather officials expect Lane to weaken to a Category 1 hurricane around the time it’s forecast to turn west Saturday morning.
Kauai is now under a tropical storm watch, instead of a hurricane watch.
Approximately 3,500 Coast Guard members across the main Hawaiian islands are staged and ready to respond to meet the needs of the public as they brace for Hurricane Lane, said Petty Officer 3rd Class Amanda Levasseur.
Three H-65 Dolphin helicopters, two fixed-wing aircraft, six cutters and 22 small boats are also on standby.
UPDATE: 9:55 a.m.
U.S. Secretary of Defense James N. Mattis has approved Gov. David Ige request to form the Dual-Status Command, Joint Task Force 50 to coordinate the federal and state military response to hurricane relief efforts.
The formation of JTF-50 establishes a clear chain of command to maintain operational unity between state and federal efforts and increase efficiency, a state news release said.
Brig. Gen. Kenneth Hara, state deputy adjutant and commander of the Hawaii Army National Guard, now has the authority to command both the National Guard and active military forces to plan and execute relief efforts, such as clearing vital roadways or conducting mass air evacuations, the state said.
“Our federal partners have been quick to respond to our requests for assistance in the face of Hurricane Lane, and I thank Secretary Mattis for his speedy approval. This joint military task force will provide the necessary state and federal resources to any county in Hawaiʻi that needs assistance. Together, we are committed to supporting the residents of Hawaii in their time of need,” said Ige in the release.
Hara will oversee a joint Hawaii National Guard and active duty military joint task force, which may include search and rescue, debris clearance, security, and emergency evacuations.
According to the state, the dual status commander is a legally authorized military officer who assumes command authority over both National Guard forces and Title 10 federal military forces.
9 a.m.
The Honolulu Fire Department responded to six reports of roofs blown off homes— two in Nanakuli and Kalihi and one in Aina Haina and Makiki — between 8 p.m Thursday and 6:30 a.m. today.
Honolulu Fire Spokesman Scot Seguirant said no injuries were reported.
Firefighters also responded to reports of downed power lines at the 87-1640 block of Nanakuli, and 4975 Keia Place in Ewa Beach.
Thousands of Hawaiian Electric customers, meanwhile, have experienced power outages statewide.
Spokesman Peter Rosegg said some 280 customers have experienced outages on Oahu; 6,000 customers on Maui; 4,500 customers on Hawaii island; and 2,600 customers on Molokai.
“We’re working to get those fixed as quickly as we can,” Rosegg said.
Should conditions worsen, he noted crews may have to hunker down and roll out when conditions are safe.
Rosegg encouraged customers to report any outages via the Hawaiian Electric mobile app that is available at the online Apple store or Google Play.
UPDATE: 8:14 a.m.
Still a strong Category 2 hurricane, Lane has weakened slightly since 5 a.m., but still remains on a course toward Oahu.
Packing maximum sustained winds of 105 mph, Lane was located about 170 miles south of Honolulu and 140 miles west-southwest of Kailua-Kona at 8 a.m., and heading north at a leisurely 2 mph, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center.
Lane is expected to continue on this course through tonight, turning west Saturday while gaining forward speed, weather officials said.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from Lane’s center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.
7:55 a.m.
More residents have sought shelter at emergency shelters set up on Oahu as they brace for Hurricane Lane.
There are approximately 1,100 evacuees at 20 shelters set up by the American Red Cross Hawaii chapter as of 11 p.m. Thursday, according to John Cummings III, spokesman of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency.
Gusty winds have already begun to wreak havoc on roadways and residential neighborhoods overnight with blown roofs and downed trees and branches.
Cummings said they received reports of blown roofs of two homes in Nanakuli. No injuries were reported.
Downed trees were also reported in Pupukea and Mililani as well as dangling tree branches on Wilder Avenue and the School Street offramp.
Downed tree branches also blocked a section of Tantalus Drive at about 5:30 a.m. today.
6:55 a.m.
The National Weather Service stressed to the public to remain vigilant despite Hurricane Lane being downgraded to a Category 2.
“It’s still a dangerous storm,” said forecaster Melissa Dye adding flash flooding, high surf and gusty winds are huge concerns.
Rain gauges showed rainfall on Hawaii island has surged over the east side of the island from Honomu to lower Puna with rates of one to two inches per hour.
Dye said the windward side of the Big Island has seen approximately 30 inches of rain over the past 36 hours.
“Hurricane Lane continues to approach the central Hawaiian Islands, so there is no reason to believe that anyone is safe in the warning area,” the National Weather Service said in a bulletin.
On Oahu, wind gusts were reported along the Leeward areas. Gusts at the Daniel K. International Airport were at 43 miles per hour.
Although Lane has been downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane, it still remains an extremely dangerous storm headed north toward Oahu.
Packing maximum sustained winds of 110 mph and located about 180 miles south of Honolulu and 145 miles west-southwest of Kailua-Kona, Lane was headed north at 5 mph at 5 a.m. today, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center.
A hurricane warning remains in effect for Oahu and Maui County.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from Lane’s center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.
2 a.m.
Hurricane Lane is still headed north toward Oahu as a major hurricane as “catastrophic flooding” is occurring on Hawaii island.
Located about 160 miles southwest of Kailua and 200 miles south of Honolulu, Lane was still packing maximum sustained winds of 120 mph and headed north at a leisurely 5 mph at 2 a.m., according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center.
Although weather officials still expect Lane to turn west, that change in direction is not forecast to happen until Saturday. “The center of Lane will move over, or dangerously close to portions of the main Hawaiian Islands later today and tonight,” the CPHC said in a bulletin.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from Lane’s center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles.
Although Hawaii island is now under a tropical storm warning instead of a hurricane warning, the island is still under a flash flood warning until 6:45 a.m. with some areas having been inundated with over 20 inches of rain in the last 24 hours.
Rain gages in Hakalau registered 23.61 inches in the last 24 hours while Saddle Quarry registered 22.75 inches.
11 p.m.
Hurricane Lane continues to move north near 6 mph and has dumped nearly 2 feet of rain on the Big Island.
In the latest update, the Central Pacific Hurricane Center reported Lane moving 165 miles southwest of Kailua-Kona and 345 miles south of Honolulu.
Lane is still forecast to move dangerously close to portions of the Hawaiian Islands late Friday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 120 mph with higher gusts. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles.
At 10:45 p.m., heavy rain was reported along the windward sections of the Big Island, with the heaviest rains focusing upslope of Hilo in the Wailuku River valley.
Evacuations and water rescues are in progress, including in the Reeds Island area of Hilo along the Wailuku River. “Water levels on the Wailuku River and Honolii Stream remain very high, with the level on the Wailuku River having risen about 7 feet between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.,” weather officials said tonight.
Emergency crews rescued five California tourists from a home they were renting in Hilo after a nearby gulch overflowed and it flooded today.
Suzanne Demerais said a tiny waterfall and small stream flowed near the home when she first arrived with four of her friends from the Los Angeles area. But the stream turned into a torrent and the river rose rapidly over 24 hours. Hawaii County firefighters, who were in touch with the home’s owner, decided to evacuate the group before the water rose further. They floated the five out on their backs, Demerais said.
“It was quite an experience because we weren’t planning to have a hurricane during our vacation time,” Demerais said.
Forecasters say it will move close to or over portions of Hawaii’s main islands later tonight or Friday, bringing dangerous surf of 20 feet.
Extreme flooding continues to occur on the Big Island as the flash flood warning remains in effect.
Locations in the warning include but are not limited to Hilo, Naalehu, Paauilo, Waipio Valley, Orchidlands Estates, Kukuihaele, Hawi, Pepeekeo, Keaau, Honokaa, Ookala and Hawaiian Paradise Park.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.