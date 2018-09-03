  • Monday, September 3, 2018
3 scuba divers rescued off Hanauma Bay

By Star-Advertiser staff
September 3, 2018
Updated September 3, 2018 3:50pm
Lifeguards rescued three scuba divers who were reported missing this afternoon in the Witches Brew area of Hanauma Bay, according to the Honolulu Emergency Services Department.

Ocean Safety personnel rescued the divers — two women and a man — while the Honolulu Fire Department secured the divers’ boat and took care of another woman who was on board.

Firefighters were alerted at 12:26 p.m. to the missing divers and responded with a jet ski, boat and other equipment, according to Capt. Scot Seguirant of the Honolulu Fire Department. By 1:15 p.m. all three divers were accounted for and safely on shore, he said.

