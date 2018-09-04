Chopped coleslaw uses salted cabbage to draw out moisture

The high water content of cabbage is typically to blame for watery slaws. Our solution is to salt our cabbage first to draw out excess moisture.

A Memphis-style coleslaw is usually studded with celery seeds and crunchy green peppers and tossed with an unapologetically sugary mustard dressing that’s balanced by a bracing hit of vinegar.

To ensure our slaw boasted brash, balanced flavor, we quickly cooked the spicy dressing to meld the flavors. The salted cabbage absorbed the dressing and was seasoned inside and out.

The pre-cooked salted, rinsed and dried cabbage mixture can be refrigerated in a zipper- lock bag for up to 24 hours.

MEMPHIS CHOPPED COLESLAW

By America’s Test Kitchen

1 head green cabbage (2 pounds), cored and chopped fine (12 cups)

1 jalapeno chili, stemmed, seeded and minced

1 carrot, peeled and shredded on box grater

1 small onion, peeled and shredded on box grater

2 teaspoons salt

>> Dressing:

1/4 cup EACH mustard, chili sauce, mayonnaise, sour cream and cider vinegar

1 teaspoon celery seeds

2/3 cup packed light brown sugar

Toss cabbage, jalapeno, carrot, onion and salt in colander set over medium bowl. Let stand until wilted, about 1 hour.

Rinse cabbage mixture under cold water, drain, dry well with paper towels and transfer to large bowl.

To make dressing: Combine ingredients in saucepan and bring to boil over medium heat. Pour over cabbage and toss to coat. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate 1 hour or up to 24 hours. Serves 8-10.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 181 calories, 2 g saturated fat, 6 mg cholesterol, 660 mg sodium, 27 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber, 19 g sugar, 3 g protein.