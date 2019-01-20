Pukalani man dies in one-car crash in Kihei

SHARE















ADVERTISING

A 35-year-old Pukalani man died Saturday in a one-car crash in Kihei.

Maui police have identified the man as Jordan Lawrence.

They say Lawrence was a passenger in a car that was traveling north on Piilani Highway about 3:53 a.m. Saturday when the driver lost control of the vehicle at the North Kihei Road intersection. The car went into the on-coming lanes of traffic, crashed into a fence on the median then went into a ditch causing it to go airborne. Police said the car rolled over several times before coming to a stop on the southbound lanes.

The driver and another passenger went to the hospital by ambulance. First responders were not able to resuscitate Lawrence and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police say the investigation is on-going and they have not yet determined whether or not speed, alcohol or drug use contributed to the crash.