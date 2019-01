Police are investigating a downtown robbery Sunday might in which a gunman held up a 48-year-old woman and fled in an awaiting vehicle.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Police are investigating a downtown robbery Sunday might in which a gunman held up a 48-year-old woman and fled in an awaiting vehicle.

The man approached the woman with a handgun at 6:26 p.m., demanded money and got away with an undisclosed amount, police said.

There were no arrests as of tonight.