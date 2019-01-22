 Sources say NFL will consider expanding instant replay
Sources say NFL will consider expanding instant replay

    New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis (11) works for a coach against Los Angeles Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) during the second half the NFL football NFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in New Orleans. The Rams won 26-23. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW YORK >> Two people with direct knowledge of the NFL’s plans told the Associated Press that the league’s competition committee will consider expanding replay reviews to include certain penalties, including pass interference.

The people, who spoke today on condition of anonymity because the NFL has not publicly announced such plans, stressed that the committee looks into the parameters of replay yearly. It has considered inclusion of what are considered judgment calls by officials in the past.

Officiating once more became a hot topic during Sunday’s NFC championship game. A missed call by referee Bill Vinovich’s crew of a blatant pass interference penalty and helmet-to-helmet hit by Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman on Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis likely cost New Orleans a spot in the Super Bowl.

Saints coach Sean Payton said Al Riveron, the NFL’s senior vice president of officiating, told him afterward that a flag should have been thrown.

