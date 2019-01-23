 Hulu ups price for live-TV, cuts basic cost
  • Wednesday, January 23, 2019
  • 78°

Top News

Hulu ups price for live-TV, cuts basic cost

Associated Press
January 23, 2019
Updated January 23, 2019 9:16am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

ADVERTISING

NEW YORK >> Hulu’s live-TV streaming service will cost $5 more per month, while its traditional video-on-demand service will be $2 cheaper.

Hulu with Live TV, a cable-like package with ESPN and a few dozen other channels, will cost $45 a month starting Feb. 26. The Hulu service includes its traditional video-on-demand service, which typically carries episodes of network TV shows the day after it airs.

That video-on-demand service itself will now cost $6 a month, down from $8, when bought separately.

The new prices take effect Feb. 26.

Just a week ago, Netflix said it is raising the price of its most popular plan to $13 from $11. Streaming providers are testing how much consumers are willing to pay as more people seek online options and cut back on expensive cable packages.

PREVIOUS STORY
Michael Cohen delays House testimony, citing threats from Trump, Giuliani
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up