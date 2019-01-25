Universal health care talk set for Saturday

A group of doctors is hosting a community forum at Magic Island on Saturday to promote universal health care.

Maui psychiatrist Dr. Leslie Gise, Hawaii representative of the Physicians for National Health Program, will speak about how “ineffective, inefficient and overly expensive” the current health care system is and the benefits of a “single-payer” system for universal health care.

Oahu psychiatrist Dr. Steve Kemble also will speak on behalf of the Hawaii Health Authority, the agency created in 2009 to design a system for universal coverage. The group said they were unable to accomplish the task due to lack of state funding.

The forum, open to the public, is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon.