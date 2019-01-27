 2 national parks on Hawaii island are back in business
  • Sunday, January 27, 2019
Hawaii News

By Star-Advertiser news services
January 27, 2019
Updated January 27, 2019 12:05am
HONAUNAU >> With the federal government shutdown resolved for now, Kaloko-Honokohau National Historical Park and Pu‘uhonua o Honaunau National Historical Park resumed regular operations Saturday.

Volunteers from the Hawaii Pacific Parks Association had been helping at the visitor center at Pu‘uhonua o Honaunau, a sacred place of refuge for kapu breakers, during the lapse of appropriations caused by the 35-day shutdown.

A National Park Service statement said “employees are happy to be back at work, serving the American people and welcoming visitors to their national parks.”

Visit nps.gov/kaho and nps.gov/puho for updated information.

