Hawaii can look forward to more cool, breezy weather

The overnight cool, dry and breezy weather is expected to continue as a new swell brings large surf to the north and west shores of Kauai and Niihau.

A high surf advisory has been issued for the north- and west-facing shores of Niihau and Kauai due to a new, northwest swell, effective through 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The swell is expected to build this morning, and peak this afternoon into this evening at 12 to 16 feet along the north- and west-facing shores of Niihau and Kauai.

Weather officials say to expect strong, breaking waves, shore break and strong longshore and rip currents, making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should exercise caution and heed all advice given by Ocean Safety officials.

A high wind advisory has been issued for Lanai, Kahoolawe and portions of the Big Island, including the lower Puna district, in and around Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park and areas around Hilo, with northeast winds of 25 to 30 miles per hour, and localized gusts to about 50 miles per hour, though 6 a.m. Tuesday.

A high wind warning has also been issued for Big Island summits, with west-northwest winds increasing to 40 to 60 miles per hour, and localized gusts up to 85 miles per hour, through early Tuesday.

Motorists, especially those with high profile vehicles, are urged to drive with caution, weather officials said. Travel to the summit areas should be delayed until winds subside.

Forecasters say gusty, north-northeast winds, along with cool and dry conditions, will prevail through most of the week. While it will be mostly sunny with isolated showers for most of Oahu today, daytime highs are only expected to reach the upper 70s. More clouds are expected to roll in this evening, with temperatures tonight ranging from lows of 54 degrees in Makakilo to 58 degrees in Waikiki, although it may feel colder due to the winds.

A return to a more typical trade wind pattern will be possible by the weekend.