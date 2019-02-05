 Southwest to fly to Hawaii today with FAA regulators
  • Tuesday, February 5, 2019
  • 72°

Hawaii News

Southwest to fly to Hawaii today with FAA regulators

Bloomberg News
February 5, 2019
Updated February 4, 2019 10:04pm

  • courtesy photo Southwest Airlines plans to fly Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft similar to the one in the foreground to serve Hawaii once approval is received from the Federal Aviation Administration.

ADVERTISING

Southwest Airlines will fly between Oakland, Calif., and Honolulu with U.S. safety regulators on board today as it seeks to secure approval for commercial flights to Hawaii.

The carrier said the “validation” flight is for communication and navigation processes. The noncommercial flight will be the first time a Southwest aircraft has landed in Hawaii.

Southwest said the flight follows it receiving Federal Aviation Administration approval last week on “table-top” exercises as part of the process to gain required certification for flying long distances over water. The airline faces additional “table-top” exercises and flights as part of that process.

PREVIOUS STORY
Hazardous chemicals hamper construction at University of Hawaii site
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up