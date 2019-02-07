Chance of thunderstorms today as high surf, winds expected to buffet Hawaii Friday

Weather forecasters say a developing low-pressure system north of Kauai will bring clouds and showers, and a slight chance of thunderstorms, to the islands today, followed by a cold front that will move down the island chain later today and tonight.

Overnight temperatures are expected to range from 59 to 67 degrees on Oahu’s South Shore, 61 to 68 on the Waianae coast, 58 to 64 in central Oahu and 63 to 68 in Windward Oahu — including Kailua, Kaneohe and Waimanalo — with northerly winds of 10 to 20 miles per hour, increasing after midnight.

A high surf advisory, meanwhile, has been issued for the east-facing shores from Kauai to the Big Island, in effect through 6 a.m. Friday.

Surf is expected to reach 5 to 8 feet along exposed east-facing shores through early Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service. The impacts are moderate, with strong breaking waves and currents, making swimming dangerous. Beachgoers should exercise caution and heed all advice from Ocean Safety officials.

A wind advisory has also been issued for Big Island summits, in effect through 6 a.m. Friday.

Visitors to Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa can expect westerly winds of 25 to 45 miles per hour with localized gusts over 65 miles per hour over the summits, according to weather officials.

Motorists are advised to use extra caution.

A gale watch has also been issued for waters around Kauai County from Friday evening through Saturday afternoon.

Looking ahead to the weekend, forecasters issued a special weather statement saying very strong winds and coastal flooding are possible due to a “potent” low-pressure system approaching the islands from the north.

The system is expected to send a powerful swell toward the islands, pounding exposed north- and west-facing shores with very high surf. Combined with strong onshore winds, the surf will increase the potential for significant coastal flooding that could lead to property damage, road closures and beach erosion.

Strong and potentially damaging north to northwest winds are also expected to begin late Friday and continue through the weekend. These winds are expected to be strongest over ridges and mountaintops, weather officials said, but will also accelerate downslope, affecting heavily populated areas

“If you have outdoor plans for the weekend, be prepared for very windy conditions,” the NWS said in the statement. “If your plans include marine activities, you may want to consider postponing them.”