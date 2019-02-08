 ‘This Is Us’ star Milo Ventimiglia being honored at Harvard
  • Friday, February 8, 2019
Associated Press
February 8, 2019
Updated February 8, 2019 10:40am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2018

    In this photo, Milo Ventimiglia arrives at a season three premiere screening of This Is Us in Los Angeles. Ventimiglia is being honored today as Man of the Year by Harvard Universitys Hasty Pudding Theatricals.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. >> “This Is Us” actor Milo Ventimiglia is being honored as Man of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals.

America’s oldest theatrical organization says Ventimiglia was selected because he has made “significant impressions on television and film.” He stars as Jack Pearson in the award-winning hit TV drama.

The Emmy-nominated actor will receive his pudding pot today at a celebratory roast at Harvard.

Ventimiglia will then attend the opening night of Hasty Pudding’s latest production, “France France Revolution,” its first to feature women in the cast.

Hasty Pudding has honored a Man of the Year since 1967, and previous winners include Clint Eastwood, Tom Hanks and Christopher Walken. Paul Rudd was honored last year.

Bryce Dallas Howard was named Hasty Pudding’s Woman of the Year.

