High winds, falling trees close roads, parks

10:05 a.m.

High winds and falling trees forced the closures of Kualoa Beach Park and Nanakuli Beach Park lifeguard towers today, but lifeguards are on duty and warning people to stay away from the shorelines and off of roads.

No rescues have been reported on either north or west shore beaches today.

There are no plans to keep lifeguards on overtime, according to Shayne Enright, spokeswoman for the city’s Emergency Services Department.

In addition, the left lane of Pali Highway at Waokanaka Street, Honolulu-bound, is partially blocked by a downed tree and power lines. Hawaiian Electric Co. crews are on the scene.

8:35 a.m.

Hawaiian Electric Company troubleshooters are responding to a power outage on Oahu’s north shore, where approximately 1,000 customers are without power this morning.

HECO said the outage was reported at 7:50 a.m. and is affecting residents in Pupukea, Sunset Beach and Waimea.

Power is expected to be restored to the area around 9 a.m.

7:47 a.m.

The City and County of Honolulu has partially activated its Emergency Operations Center, according to the city’s Department of Emergency Management.

The move brings DEM staff and first responders together in a central location alongside members of the Hawaii Red Cross to quickly respond to incidents islandwide.

7:40 a.m

Hawaii County officials report the following are closed today due to potentially hazardous weather conditions:

>> All Hawaii County beach parks and camp sites

>> All state beach parks and camp sites

>> Mauna Kea Recreation Area

>> Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa summit areas

>> Namakani Pa’io Volcano National Park campground

>> Waipio Valley (open to Waipio residents only)

>> Bayfront Highway

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has extended a high wind warning for Oahu until 6 a.m. Monday.

As of approximately 3:30 a.m. today, winds were blowing from the west at 25 to 40 miles per hour, with gusts of up to 60 mph. They are expected to shift to the northwest and peak later this afternoon into the evening, with strongest gusts over and downslope from higher terrain as well as through valley areas.

The NWS warns that winds this strong can make driving hazardous, cause damage to homes and result in dangerous flying debris. A higher number of downed trees and increased possibility of widespread power outages are also possible.

As of 5 a.m. today, a high surf advisory remains in effect for Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and Hawaii island; waves of 40 to 60 feet are expected along the north and west shores of Kauai and north shore of Oahu along with Molokai and Maui. West Oahu may see waves of up to 30 to 40 feet in height, while waves 8 to 12 feet high are expected on the west side of Hawaii island.

A high surf advisory is also in effect for the north shore of Hawaii island, with surf rising from to 10 to 16-foot level to 14 to 20 feet by tonight. Lanai, Kahoolawe and west Maui can expect waves from 8 to 12 feet in height.

High surf can result in damage to property along coastlines and ocean water affecting roadways, plus significant beach erosion and extreme harbor surges. Authorities urge visitors and residents to stay off beaches until conditions improve.

The city is discouraging outdoor activities such as surfing and hiking and warn that winds could cause trees and branches to fall without warning. Visitors are especially warned not to climb on rocky ledges near the ocean because of the danger of getting swept out to sea.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell is urging residents and tourists to remain vigilant as the storm is expected to move closer to the islands.

“Waves will be unruly and disorganized,” the city said in a statement.

The American Red Cross this morning planned to open a shelter at Waialua District Park at 67-180 Goodale Ave. in Waialua for residents evacuated from their homes due to potential costal flooding.

The Red Cross also opened a shelter Saturday night on Kauai at the Kilauea Neighborhood Center at 4260 Kene St.

Brigham Young University Hawaii has opened a shelter at its campus in Laie that would be available to public, according to the Red Cross.

The National Park Service warned of the possibility of hurricane force winds for the Summit District of Haleakala National Park. The park service warned that closures may occur without notice through midnight tonight because of visitor and employee safety.