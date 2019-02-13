 Man, 32, charged after unprovoked attack on Waikiki tourist
  • Wednesday, February 13, 2019
Man, 32, charged after unprovoked attack on Waikiki tourist

Star-Advertiser staff
February 13, 2019
Updated February 13, 2019 4:15pm

Prosecutors charged a 32-year-old man in connection with an unprovoked attack on a male visitor in Waikiki.

Andrew Judge was charged Tuesday with second-degree assault. His bail was set at $11,000.

Police said a 57-year-old man from the mainland was attempting to check out of the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort at approximately 4 a.m. Monday when the suspect later identified as Judge approached him and began assaulting him.

The victim was taken to a trauma center where he was treated for lacerations, contusions and a possible fractured right arm.

Police responded and arrested Judge on suspicion of assault.

