Man, 32, charged after unprovoked attack on Waikiki tourist

ADVERTISING
Prosecutors charged a 32-year-old man in connection with an unprovoked attack on a male visitor in Waikiki.
Andrew Judge was charged Tuesday with second-degree assault. His bail was set at $11,000.
Police said a 57-year-old man from the mainland was attempting to check out of the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort at approximately 4 a.m. Monday when the suspect later identified as Judge approached him and began assaulting him.
The victim was taken to a trauma center where he was treated for lacerations, contusions and a possible fractured right arm.
Police responded and arrested Judge on suspicion of assault.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.