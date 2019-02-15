Kauai police now investigating 2 dead bodies found along Wailua shoreline

After a dead womans body was found Thursday on the shoreline of Wailua, Kauai police say they are now investigating two unattended deaths: that of a man as well as the womans.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

After a dead woman’s body was found Thursday on the shoreline of Wailua, Kauai police say they are now investigating two unattended deaths: that of a man as well as the woman’s.

Autopsies are pending to determine the exact cause of death. However, police suspect that the two deaths are connected. The woman’s death is being investigated as a homicide, given that preliminary evidence revealed she may have died as a result of an assault.

Police have identified the woman as 26-year-old Tia Obrero of Koloa, who was reported missing to police at approximately 3 a.m. Thursday. The man has been identified as 26-year-old Michael Blackstad.

At about 6 a.m. Thursday, police said, a bystander walking along the shoreline of the beach area known as Kitchens discovered the woman’s unresponsive body and called 911. Later that same morning, a multi-agency land-and-sea search was initiated for a Koloa man who was believed to be with Obrero at the time she was reported missing.

The man was found dead at approximately 2 p.m. on the rocky shoreline behind Kauai Beach Resort in Wailua.

Volunteers with Life’s Bridges, a grief counseling service, assisted the families of the deceased.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time. Police continue to ask anyone with information to call Assistant Chief of the Investigative Services Bureau Bryson Ponce at 241-1681 or police dispatch at 241-1711. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers Kauai at 246-8300.