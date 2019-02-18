 Police arrest juvenile after mob mugs tourist on Waikiki street
  • Monday, February 18, 2019
Police arrest juvenile after mob mugs tourist on Waikiki street

By Star-Advertiser staff
February 18, 2019
Updated February 18, 2019 8:00am
Honolulu police arrested a juvenile suspect after a male tourist in was robbed and assaulted by a mob on a Waikiki street early this morning.

According to police, the adult male visitor from the mainland was approached by a group of nine or 10 males and females on Kalakaua Avenue fronting the Macy’s Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger at about 3:50 a.m. when they demanded his property.

The group allegedly mobbed the victim and took his wallet. Police said the man sustained minor, non life-threatening injuries in the assault.

Officers arrived and a witness identified a juvenile male involved in the attack. He was arrested him on suspicion of second-degree robbery.

Police reported no other arrests at this time and did not release any details about other possible suspects.

