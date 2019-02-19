Hilo man charged in Valentine’s Day assault on ex-girlfriend

Big Island police have charged a 33-year-old Hilo man for the assault of his ex-girlfriend at her home on Valentines Day.

At around 11 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance at a Kinoole Street residence, where they found Timothy Emory had reportedly used a baseball bat to damage a vehicle and other property belonging to his 33-year-old ex-girlfriend. She sustained minor injuries during the incident but declined medical treatment.

Police on Friday charged Emory with second-degree burglary, second-degree robbery, third-degree assault, second-degree criminal property damage, two counts of second-degree terroristic threatening and second-degree theft. His bail was set at $76,000 and his initial court appearance was scheduled for today.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Detective Levon Stevens at 961-8839 or levon.stevens@hawaiicounty.gov. Those who prefer to remain anonymous may call Hawaii island’s CrimeStoppers at 961-8300.