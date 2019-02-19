 Not guilty plea in crash that killed 3 Honolulu pedestrians
  Tuesday, February 19, 2019
Not guilty plea in crash that killed 3 Honolulu pedestrians

Associated Press
February 19, 2019
Updated February 19, 2019 11:50am

    Alins Sumang stood next to Deputy Public Defender Sarah Nishioka, Jan. 31, in court in Honolulu. Prosecutors say Sumang recklessly caused the deaths of Casimir Pokorny of Pennsylvania, Reino Ikeda of Japan and William Lau of Honolulu.

A suspected drunken driver police say plowed into a crowded Honolulu intersection and killed three pedestrians is pleading not guilty to manslaughter.

Alins Sumang was arraigned in court today via video from jail, where he’s being held on $1 million bail.

Trial is scheduled for April.

He’s charged with three counts of manslaughter in the deaths of Casimir Pokorny of Pennsylvania, Reino Ikeda of Japan and William Lau of Honolulu.

Police say the truck Sumang was driving last month veered across three lanes, climbed a traffic island, hit six pedestrians, and then crashed into another truck. Three people, including the driver of the second truck, were hospitalized, and one was treated and released.

Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard calls it one of Honolulu’s worst crashes.

