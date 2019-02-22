 2020 Democratic hopeful Amy Klobuchar backs legalizing marijuana
  • Friday, February 22, 2019
2020 Democratic hopeful Amy Klobuchar backs legalizing marijuana

Associated Press
February 22, 2019
Updated February 22, 2019 12:05pm


    2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar speaks at the Ankeny Area Democrats’ Winter Banquet on Thursday in Des Moines, Iowa.

MINNEAPOLIS >> Add Amy Klobuchar to the list of 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls who support legalizing marijuana.

Klobuchar said in a statement today that she supports legalization and that states should have the right to determine how to handle marijuana in their territory.

The Minnesota senator is carving out a moderate image in a field that includes more liberal candidates like Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. But she joins them and others, including Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Sen. Kamala Harris of California, in backing legalization.

Minnesota allows medicinal marijuana, but not recreational, although Democrats in the state have introduced legislation this year to legalize it.

