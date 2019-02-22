‘Axis of moisture’ bringing showers for Big Isle; cool, mostly dry weather in store for rest of Hawaii

Increasing clouds and possible showers over the eastern end of the Hawaiian isles are in store for this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters said an “axis of moisture” stuck near Hawaii island is expected to bring heavy rainfall Saturday and Sunday on parts of the Big Isle, and maybe as far west as East Maui. Mostly dry weather, however, is expected over Kauai and Oahu due to a weak system of high pressure to the northwest.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with isolated showers in some parts of the state.

Overnight temperatures on Kauai, including Lihue, Princeville and Poipu, are expected to reach lows of 51 to 63 degrees, Kalaupapa is expected to experience lows of 55 to 64 degrees, and Wailuku, Maui, lows of 56 to 67 degrees.

Temperatures on Oahu tonight are expected to reach lows of 61 to 68 degrees on the South Shore, 63 to 69 on the Waianae coast, 59 to 64 degrees in Makakilo, around 61 in Central Oahu and around 67 on the windward side, including Kailua, Kaneohe and Waimanalo.

A wind advisory, meanwhile, is in effect for Big Island summits, with west winds of 30 to 50 miles per hour and gusts up to 60 miles per hour, through 6 p.m. today.

In addition, forecasters said a thin layer of clouds is intersecting with the summits at near-freezing temperatures, which may bring pockets of ice and fog. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution.