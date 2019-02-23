 Corrections
  • Saturday, February 23, 2019
By Star-Advertiser staff
February 23, 2019
Updated February 23, 2019 12:05am
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Ma‘o Organic Farms’ youth leadership programs were launched in 2001, not 2013 as was reported in a story on Page 6 of Wednesday’s Crave section.

>> The elevation of Mount Shindake in Japan is about 2,100 feet, not 62,053 feet, as reported in a Page A7 story Thursday.

