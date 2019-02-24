Overnight crash on H-1 kills Waipahu man, 39

One man is dead and another slightly injured after a single vehicle crash on the H-1 freeway overnight.

All lanes of the H-1 East were closed at the Pearl City offramp following the 12:25 a.m. incident near the Kamehameha Highway overpass.

The Honolulu Police Department says two Waipahu men, ages 39 and 21, were on the freeway heading toward Honolulu when the 39-year-old driver suddenly lost control of the vehicle and collided multiple times with a freeway guardrail. The vehicle then traveled up an embankment next to the right shoulder of the freeway and struck a tree.

Emergency responders transported the 39-year-old to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died. The man’s identity has not been released.

The 21-year-old, who suffered minor injuries, refused further medical treatment.

All lanes of the H-1 were reopened to traffic around 3 a.m. today.

HPD said alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash; an investigation is ongoing. This is the 13th traffic fatality of 2019, compared to 9 at the same time last year.