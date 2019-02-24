Rains send animal waste into Kaohaoha Gulch on Big Isle

The state Department of Health is warning people to stay out of the waters in and in front of Kaohaoha Gulch on Hawaii island after heavy rains caused a retention pond at the dairy in Ookala to overflow with animal waste.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

The state Department of Health is warning people to stay out of the waters in and in front of Kaohaoha Gulch on Hawaii island after heavy rains caused a retention pond at the dairy in Ookala to overflow with animal waste.

Warning signs have been posted.

The Health Department also issued a general warning about entering coastal waters that have seen runoff from heavy rains that could have over-run cesspools, sewers and manholes — and caused pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens and other chemicals to flow into the ocean.