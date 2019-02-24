 Rains send animal waste into Kaohaoha Gulch on Big Isle
  • Sunday, February 24, 2019
  • 81°

Top News

Rains send animal waste into Kaohaoha Gulch on Big Isle

Star-Advertiser staff
February 24, 2019
Updated February 24, 2019 12:23pm
ADVERTISING

The state Department of Health is warning people to stay out of the waters in and in front of Kaohaoha Gulch on Hawaii island after heavy rains caused a retention pond at the dairy in Ookala to overflow with animal waste.

Warning signs have been posted.

The Health Department also issued a general warning about entering coastal waters that have seen runoff from heavy rains that could have over-run cesspools, sewers and manholes — and caused pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens and other chemicals to flow into the ocean.

PREVIOUS STORY
Firefighters rescue men trapped by flash flood on Hawaii island
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up